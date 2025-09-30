시세섹션
통화 / BDEC
주식로 돌아가기

BDEC: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December

47.77 USD 0.10 (0.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BDEC 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.76이고 고가는 47.91이었습니다.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is BDEC stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 47.77 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 47.67, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of BDEC shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 47.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.30% and USD. View the chart live to track BDEC movements.

How to buy BDEC stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 47.77. Orders are usually placed near 47.77 or 48.07, while 28 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow BDEC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BDEC stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 37.91 - 47.95 and current price 47.77. Many compare 3.65% and 14.50% before placing orders at 47.77 or 48.07. Explore the BDEC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 47.95. Within 37.91 - 47.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (BDEC) over the year was 37.91. Comparing it with the current 47.77 and 37.91 - 47.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDEC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BDEC stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.67, and 11.30% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
47.76 47.91
년간 변동
37.91 47.95
이전 종가
47.67
시가
47.90
Bid
47.77
Ask
48.07
저가
47.76
고가
47.91
볼륨
28
일일 변동
0.21%
월 변동
3.65%
6개월 변동
14.50%
년간 변동율
11.30%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4