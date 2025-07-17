KotasyonBölümler
BBSC: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

73.65 USD 0.56 (0.75%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BBSC fiyatı bugün -0.75% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 73.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.65 aralığında işlem gördü.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BBSC stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 73.65 today. It trades within -0.75%, yesterday's close was 74.21, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BBSC shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 73.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BBSC movements.

How to buy BBSC stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 73.65. Orders are usually placed near 73.65 or 73.95, while 3 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow BBSC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBSC stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.95 - 75.68 and current price 73.65. Many compare 2.41% and 21.08% before placing orders at 73.65 or 73.95. Explore the BBSC price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 75.68. Within 51.95 - 75.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) over the year was 51.95. Comparing it with the current 73.65 and 51.95 - 75.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBSC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBSC stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.21, and 11.32% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
73.57 73.65
Yıllık aralık
51.95 75.68
Önceki kapanış
74.21
Açılış
73.57
Satış
73.65
Alış
73.95
Düşük
73.57
Yüksek
73.65
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
-0.75%
Aylık değişim
2.41%
6 aylık değişim
21.08%
Yıllık değişim
11.32%
