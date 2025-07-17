What is BBSC stock price today? JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 74.21 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 74.12, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BBSC shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends? JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 74.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.17% and USD. View the chart live to track BBSC movements.

How to buy BBSC stock? You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 74.21. Orders are usually placed near 74.21 or 74.51, while 2 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow BBSC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBSC stock? Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.95 - 75.68 and current price 74.21. Many compare 3.18% and 22.00% before placing orders at 74.21 or 74.51. Explore the BBSC price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 75.68. Within 51.95 - 75.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) over the year was 51.95. Comparing it with the current 74.21 and 51.95 - 75.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBSC moves on the chart live for more details.