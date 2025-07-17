QuotesSections
Currencies / BBSC
BBSC: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

73.65 USD 0.56 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBSC exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.57 and at a high of 73.65.

Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BBSC stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 73.65 today. It trades within -0.75%, yesterday's close was 74.21, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BBSC shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 73.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BBSC movements.

How to buy BBSC stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 73.65. Orders are usually placed near 73.65 or 73.95, while 3 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow BBSC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBSC stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.95 - 75.68 and current price 73.65. Many compare 2.41% and 21.08% before placing orders at 73.65 or 73.95. Explore the BBSC price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 75.68. Within 51.95 - 75.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) over the year was 51.95. Comparing it with the current 73.65 and 51.95 - 75.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBSC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBSC stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.21, and 11.32% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
73.57 73.65
Year Range
51.95 75.68
Previous Close
74.21
Open
73.57
Bid
73.65
Ask
73.95
Low
73.57
High
73.65
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.75%
Month Change
2.41%
6 Months Change
21.08%
Year Change
11.32%
