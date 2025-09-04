KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BBEU
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BBEU: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

69.59 USD 0.53 (0.77%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BBEU fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 69.07 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 69.66 aralığında işlem gördü.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BBEU haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BBEU stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock is priced at 69.59 today. It trades within 0.77%, yesterday's close was 69.06, and trading volume reached 463. The live price chart of BBEU shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF is currently valued at 69.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.92% and USD. View the chart live to track BBEU movements.

How to buy BBEU stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF shares at the current price of 69.59. Orders are usually placed near 69.59 or 69.89, while 463 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow BBEU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBEU stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.58 - 69.81 and current price 69.59. Many compare 3.39% and 12.22% before placing orders at 69.59 or 69.89. Explore the BBEU price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the past year was 69.81. Within 54.58 - 69.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) over the year was 54.58. Comparing it with the current 69.59 and 54.58 - 69.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBEU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBEU stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.06, and 11.92% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
69.07 69.66
Yıllık aralık
54.58 69.81
Önceki kapanış
69.06
Açılış
69.07
Satış
69.59
Alış
69.89
Düşük
69.07
Yüksek
69.66
Hacim
463
Günlük değişim
0.77%
Aylık değişim
3.39%
6 aylık değişim
12.22%
Yıllık değişim
11.92%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8