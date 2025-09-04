- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBEU: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
BBEU exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.07 and at a high of 69.66.
Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBEU News
- Rates Spark: Tight Timelines For Dutch Pension Reforms
- Eurozone Businesses Grow Cautiously More Optimistic For Months Ahead
- What Europe Stands To Lose From Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Revisited
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Rates Spark: Whimsical Data Clouds The Fed’s Path
- Eurozone Bank Lending Remains Unshaken By Global Uncertainty For Now
- Sticking With Granular Views In Europe
- Eurozone PMI Marches On Thanks To Stronger Services Sector
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- Central Banks Struggle To Regain The Rates Narrative
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Rates Spark: Resilient Risk Sentiment
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- Eurozone Exports Remain Muted As Tariffs And Weak Global Growth Bite
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Rates Spark: Bulls Pushing Down The Back End
- A U.S. Rate Cut Vs. A Very French Affair
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- Rates Spark: The German 2yr Yield Has Room To Fall Even On An ECB Hold
- Rates Spark: We're Not Anticipating A Crisis, But There, We’ve Said The Word
- Rates Spark: The U.S. 10yr Sniffs An Excuse To Test 4%
- Rates Spark: A Beige Book That Smells A Tariff Stutter
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBEU stock price today?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock is priced at 69.59 today. It trades within 0.77%, yesterday's close was 69.06, and trading volume reached 463. The live price chart of BBEU shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF is currently valued at 69.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.92% and USD. View the chart live to track BBEU movements.
How to buy BBEU stock?
You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF shares at the current price of 69.59. Orders are usually placed near 69.59 or 69.89, while 463 and 0.75% show market activity. Follow BBEU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBEU stock?
Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.58 - 69.81 and current price 69.59. Many compare 3.39% and 12.22% before placing orders at 69.59 or 69.89. Explore the BBEU price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the past year was 69.81. Within 54.58 - 69.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) over the year was 54.58. Comparing it with the current 69.59 and 54.58 - 69.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBEU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBEU stock split?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.06, and 11.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.06
- Open
- 69.07
- Bid
- 69.59
- Ask
- 69.89
- Low
- 69.07
- High
- 69.66
- Volume
- 463
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.22%
- Year Change
- 11.92%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8