BBC: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF
BBC fiyatı bugün 0.92% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BBC haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BBC stock price today?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock is priced at 27.29 today. It trades within 0.92%, yesterday's close was 27.04, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of BBC shows these updates.
Does Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF is currently valued at 27.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.04% and USD. View the chart live to track BBC movements.
How to buy BBC stock?
You can buy Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF shares at the current price of 27.29. Orders are usually placed near 27.29 or 27.59, while 19 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow BBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBC stock?
Investing in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.50 - 31.64 and current price 27.29. Many compare 17.02% and 57.38% before placing orders at 27.29 or 27.59. Explore the BBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the past year was 31.64. Within 13.50 - 31.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) over the year was 13.50. Comparing it with the current 27.29 and 13.50 - 31.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBC stock split?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.04, and 0.04% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.04
- Açılış
- 27.10
- Satış
- 27.29
- Alış
- 27.59
- Düşük
- 26.98
- Yüksek
- 27.38
- Hacim
- 19
- Günlük değişim
- 0.92%
- Aylık değişim
- 17.02%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 57.38%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.04%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8