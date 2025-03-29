- 개요
BBC: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF
BBC 환율이 오늘 1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.57이고 고가는 27.08이었습니다.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BBC stock price today?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock is priced at 27.04 today. It trades within 1.12%, yesterday's close was 26.74, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of BBC shows these updates.
Does Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF is currently valued at 27.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.88% and USD. View the chart live to track BBC movements.
How to buy BBC stock?
You can buy Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF shares at the current price of 27.04. Orders are usually placed near 27.04 or 27.34, while 44 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow BBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBC stock?
Investing in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.50 - 31.64 and current price 27.04. Many compare 15.95% and 55.94% before placing orders at 27.04 or 27.34. Explore the BBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the past year was 31.64. Within 13.50 - 31.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) over the year was 13.50. Comparing it with the current 27.04 and 13.50 - 31.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBC stock split?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.74, and -0.88% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.74
- 시가
- 26.89
- Bid
- 27.04
- Ask
- 27.34
- 저가
- 26.57
- 고가
- 27.08
- 볼륨
- 44
- 일일 변동
- 1.12%
- 월 변동
- 15.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 55.94%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.88%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4