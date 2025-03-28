QuotesSections
BBC: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

24.18 USD 0.16 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBC exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.18 and at a high of 24.18.

Daily Range
24.18 24.18
Year Range
13.50 31.64
Previous Close
24.02
Open
24.18
Bid
24.18
Ask
24.48
Low
24.18
High
24.18
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.67%
Month Change
3.69%
6 Months Change
39.45%
Year Change
-11.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev