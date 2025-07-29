KotasyonBölümler
AXS-PE: Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent

21.91 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AXS-PE fiyatı bugün -0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.77 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

AXS-PE haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AXS-PE stock price today?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent stock is priced at 21.91 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 21.94, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of AXS-PE shows these updates.

Does Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent stock pay dividends?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent is currently valued at 21.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.33% and USD. View the chart live to track AXS-PE movements.

How to buy AXS-PE stock?

You can buy Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent shares at the current price of 21.91. Orders are usually placed near 21.91 or 22.21, while 46 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow AXS-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AXS-PE stock?

Investing in Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent involves considering the yearly range 19.56 - 21.98 and current price 21.91. Many compare 4.13% and 9.33% before placing orders at 21.91 or 22.21. Explore the AXS-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD stock highest prices?

The highest price of AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD in the past year was 21.98. Within 19.56 - 21.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent performance using the live chart.

What are AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD (AXS-PE) over the year was 19.56. Comparing it with the current 21.91 and 19.56 - 21.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AXS-PE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AXS-PE stock split?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.94, and 9.33% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
21.77 21.98
Yıllık aralık
19.56 21.98
Önceki kapanış
21.94
Açılış
21.93
Satış
21.91
Alış
22.21
Düşük
21.77
Yüksek
21.98
Hacim
46
Günlük değişim
-0.14%
Aylık değişim
4.13%
6 aylık değişim
9.33%
Yıllık değişim
9.33%
