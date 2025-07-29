- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AXS-PE: Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent
AXS-PE 환율이 오늘 -0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.77이고 고가는 21.98이었습니다.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AXS-PE News
- 3 P&C Insurance Stocks That Have Outperformed the S&P 500 in a Year
- AXIS Capital declares $0.44 dividend, approves $400 million buyback
- Ryan Specialty launches $400 million reinsurance vehicle with Flexpoint, Sixth Street
- AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Is Axis Capital (AXS) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Bharat Electronics stock rating upgraded to Add by Axis Capital
- Axis Capital upgrades Clean Science & Technology stock rating to Buy
- Earnings call transcript: AXIS Capital Q2 2025 earnings beat, stock dips
- FAF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Selective Insurance Set to Grow on Rising Premium Amid Challenges
- American Financial Banks on Renewal Pricing Amid Cost Woes
- Matthew Kirk to be appointed as AXIS Capital’s next CFO
- AXIS Capital launches new multi-line portfolio capacity unit
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Axis Capital Stock?
- AIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher North America Commercial Premiums
- Aflac Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Cancer Product Sales
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Year Over Year
- CNO Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Annuity Collected Premiums
- Why Axis Capital (AXS) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- AXIS Capital Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Premiums Increase Y/Y
- Axis Capital (AXS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Axis Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
자주 묻는 질문
What is AXS-PE stock price today?
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent stock is priced at 21.91 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 21.94, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of AXS-PE shows these updates.
Does Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent stock pay dividends?
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent is currently valued at 21.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.33% and USD. View the chart live to track AXS-PE movements.
How to buy AXS-PE stock?
You can buy Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent shares at the current price of 21.91. Orders are usually placed near 21.91 or 22.21, while 46 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow AXS-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AXS-PE stock?
Investing in Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent involves considering the yearly range 19.56 - 21.98 and current price 21.91. Many compare 4.13% and 9.33% before placing orders at 21.91 or 22.21. Explore the AXS-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD stock highest prices?
The highest price of AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD in the past year was 21.98. Within 19.56 - 21.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent performance using the live chart.
What are AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD (AXS-PE) over the year was 19.56. Comparing it with the current 21.91 and 19.56 - 21.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AXS-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AXS-PE stock split?
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Depositary Shares, each represent has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.94, and 9.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.94
- 시가
- 21.93
- Bid
- 21.91
- Ask
- 22.21
- 저가
- 21.77
- 고가
- 21.98
- 볼륨
- 46
- 일일 변동
- -0.14%
- 월 변동
- 4.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.33%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.33%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4