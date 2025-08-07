Dövizler / AWI
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
196.57 USD 0.90 (0.46%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AWI fiyatı bugün -0.46% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 195.10 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 198.16 aralığında işlem gördü.
Armstrong World Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
195.10 198.16
Yıllık aralık
122.37 200.84
- Önceki kapanış
- 197.47
- Açılış
- 198.16
- Satış
- 196.57
- Alış
- 196.87
- Düşük
- 195.10
- Yüksek
- 198.16
- Hacim
- 301
- Günlük değişim
- -0.46%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.58%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 40.90%
- Yıllık değişim
- 50.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar