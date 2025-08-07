FiyatlarBölümler
AWI
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc

196.57 USD 0.90 (0.46%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AWI fiyatı bugün -0.46% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 195.10 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 198.16 aralığında işlem gördü.

Armstrong World Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
195.10 198.16
Yıllık aralık
122.37 200.84
Önceki kapanış
197.47
Açılış
198.16
Satış
196.57
Alış
196.87
Düşük
195.10
Yüksek
198.16
Hacim
301
Günlük değişim
-0.46%
Aylık değişim
1.58%
6 aylık değişim
40.90%
Yıllık değişim
50.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar