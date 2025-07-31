货币 / AWI
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
194.95 USD 1.69 (0.86%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AWI汇率已更改-0.86%。当日，交易品种以低点194.35和高点196.95进行交易。
关注Armstrong World Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWI新闻
- Truist Securities raises Armstrong World Industries stock price target to $230
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Is Alfa Laval (ALFVY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Armstrong World Industries stock hits all-time high of 199.52 USD
- Here's Why Investors Should Buy Armstrong Stock Right Now
- Stagflation is Already in Play
- Why Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Zacks.com featured highlights Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Armstrong World, Ralph Lauren, Celestica and Canadian Natural Resources
- 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks to Buy for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Armstrong World Industries stock hits all-time high at 197.42 USD
- Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Watts Water, Armstrong World and Levi Strauss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Big Win for KBR as NASA Hands Over $2.5B Space Support Contract
- Carlisle Prices Senior Notes Offering Worth $1B in Aggregate
- Armstrong World Industries stock reaches all-time high at 192.07 USD
- Armstrong World Industries (AWI) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Armstrong World Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Are Construction Stocks Lagging Armstrong World Industries (AWI) This Year?
- Armstrong World Industries: Hold Rated Because Valuation Is Too High (NYSE:AWI)
日范围
194.35 196.95
年范围
122.37 200.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 196.64
- 开盘价
- 196.56
- 卖价
- 194.95
- 买价
- 195.25
- 最低价
- 194.35
- 最高价
- 196.95
- 交易量
- 352
- 日变化
- -0.86%
- 月变化
- 0.74%
- 6个月变化
- 39.74%
- 年变化
- 49.22%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值