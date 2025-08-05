通貨 / AWI
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
197.47 USD 3.50 (1.80%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AWIの今日の為替レートは、1.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり193.60の安値と197.85の高値で取引されました。
Armstrong World Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
193.60 197.85
1年のレンジ
122.37 200.84
- 以前の終値
- 193.97
- 始値
- 193.60
- 買値
- 197.47
- 買値
- 197.77
- 安値
- 193.60
- 高値
- 197.85
- 出来高
- 350
- 1日の変化
- 1.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.55%
- 1年の変化
- 51.14%
