AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
196.57 USD 0.90 (0.46%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AWI a changé de -0.46% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 195.10 et à un maximum de 198.16.
Suivez la dynamique Armstrong World Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
195.10 198.16
Range Annuel
122.37 200.84
- Clôture Précédente
- 197.47
- Ouverture
- 198.16
- Bid
- 196.57
- Ask
- 196.87
- Plus Bas
- 195.10
- Plus Haut
- 198.16
- Volume
- 301
- Changement quotidien
- -0.46%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 40.90%
- Changement Annuel
- 50.46%
20 septembre, samedi