AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc

196.19 USD 0.38 (0.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AWI ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 194.28 e ad un massimo di 196.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Armstrong World Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
194.28 196.52
Intervallo Annuale
122.37 200.84
Chiusura Precedente
196.57
Apertura
196.07
Bid
196.19
Ask
196.49
Minimo
194.28
Massimo
196.52
Volume
200
Variazione giornaliera
-0.19%
Variazione Mensile
1.38%
Variazione Semestrale
40.63%
Variazione Annuale
50.16%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev