Valute / AWI
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
196.19 USD 0.38 (0.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AWI ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 194.28 e ad un massimo di 196.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Armstrong World Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWI News
- Armstrong Acquires Geometrik, Enhances Architectural Wood Solutions
- Armstrong World Industries acquisisce il produttore di acustica in legno Geometrik
- Armstrong World Industries acquires wood acoustics maker Geometrik
- Truist Securities alza il target di prezzo delle azioni Armstrong World Industries a 230$
- Truist Securities raises Armstrong World Industries stock price target to $230
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Is Alfa Laval (ALFVY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Armstrong World Industries stock hits all-time high of 199.52 USD
- Here's Why Investors Should Buy Armstrong Stock Right Now
- Stagflation is Already in Play
- Why Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Zacks.com featured highlights Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Armstrong World, Ralph Lauren, Celestica and Canadian Natural Resources
- 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks to Buy for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Armstrong World Industries stock hits all-time high at 197.42 USD
- Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Watts Water, Armstrong World and Levi Strauss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Big Win for KBR as NASA Hands Over $2.5B Space Support Contract
- Carlisle Prices Senior Notes Offering Worth $1B in Aggregate
- Armstrong World Industries stock reaches all-time high at 192.07 USD
- Armstrong World Industries (AWI) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
194.28 196.52
Intervallo Annuale
122.37 200.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 196.57
- Apertura
- 196.07
- Bid
- 196.19
- Ask
- 196.49
- Minimo
- 194.28
- Massimo
- 196.52
- Volume
- 200
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.16%