AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
196.64 USD 0.21 (0.11%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AWI exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 195.85 and at a high of 198.00.
Follow Armstrong World Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
195.85 198.00
Year Range
122.37 200.84
- Previous Close
- 196.43
- Open
- 196.77
- Bid
- 196.64
- Ask
- 196.94
- Low
- 195.85
- High
- 198.00
- Volume
- 316
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.95%
- Year Change
- 50.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%