AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc

193.97 USD 0.98 (0.50%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AWI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 192.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 197.51.

AWI News

Rango diario
192.44 197.51
Rango anual
122.37 200.84
Cierres anteriores
194.95
Open
196.81
Bid
193.97
Ask
194.27
Low
192.44
High
197.51
Volumen
479
Cambio diario
-0.50%
Cambio mensual
0.24%
Cambio a 6 meses
39.04%
Cambio anual
48.47%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B