Divisas / AWI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
193.97 USD 0.98 (0.50%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AWI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 192.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 197.51.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Armstrong World Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWI News
- Truist Securities eleva precio objetivo de Armstrong World Industries a $230
- Truist Securities eleva el objetivo de precio de las acciones de Armstrong World Industries a 230 dólares
- Truist Securities raises Armstrong World Industries stock price target to $230
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Is Alfa Laval (ALFVY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Armstrong World Industries stock hits all-time high of 199.52 USD
- Here's Why Investors Should Buy Armstrong Stock Right Now
- Stagflation is Already in Play
- Why Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Zacks.com featured highlights Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Armstrong World, Ralph Lauren, Celestica and Canadian Natural Resources
- 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks to Buy for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Armstrong World Industries stock hits all-time high at 197.42 USD
- Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Watts Water, Armstrong World and Levi Strauss
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Big Win for KBR as NASA Hands Over $2.5B Space Support Contract
- Carlisle Prices Senior Notes Offering Worth $1B in Aggregate
- Armstrong World Industries stock reaches all-time high at 192.07 USD
- Armstrong World Industries (AWI) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Armstrong World Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
Rango diario
192.44 197.51
Rango anual
122.37 200.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 194.95
- Open
- 196.81
- Bid
- 193.97
- Ask
- 194.27
- Low
- 192.44
- High
- 197.51
- Volumen
- 479
- Cambio diario
- -0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.24%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 39.04%
- Cambio anual
- 48.47%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B