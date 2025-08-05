Moedas / AWI
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
193.60 USD 0.37 (0.19%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AWI para hoje mudou para -0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 193.60 e o mais alto foi 193.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Armstrong World Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
193.60 193.60
Faixa anual
122.37 200.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 193.97
- Open
- 193.60
- Bid
- 193.60
- Ask
- 193.90
- Low
- 193.60
- High
- 193.60
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.77%
- Mudança anual
- 48.18%
