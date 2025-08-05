KurseKategorien
AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc

197.47 USD 3.50 (1.80%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AWI hat sich für heute um 1.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 193.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 197.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Armstrong World Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
193.60 197.85
Jahresspanne
122.37 200.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
193.97
Eröffnung
193.60
Bid
197.47
Ask
197.77
Tief
193.60
Hoch
197.85
Volumen
350
Tagesänderung
1.80%
Monatsänderung
2.05%
6-Monatsänderung
41.55%
Jahresänderung
51.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K