AWI: Armstrong World Industries Inc
197.47 USD 3.50 (1.80%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AWI hat sich für heute um 1.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 193.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 197.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Armstrong World Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
193.60 197.85
Jahresspanne
122.37 200.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 193.97
- Eröffnung
- 193.60
- Bid
- 197.47
- Ask
- 197.77
- Tief
- 193.60
- Hoch
- 197.85
- Volumen
- 350
- Tagesänderung
- 1.80%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 41.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 51.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K