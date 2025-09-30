- Genel bakış
AVSF: Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF
AVSF fiyatı bugün 0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 47.20 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 47.24 aralığında işlem gördü.
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is AVSF stock price today?
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 47.21 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 47.19, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of AVSF shows these updates.
Does Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 47.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.55% and USD. View the chart live to track AVSF movements.
How to buy AVSF stock?
You can buy Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 47.21. Orders are usually placed near 47.21 or 47.51, while 109 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow AVSF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVSF stock?
Investing in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.93 - 47.35 and current price 47.21. Many compare 0.53% and 1.40% before placing orders at 47.21 or 47.51. Explore the AVSF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 47.35. Within 45.93 - 47.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) over the year was 45.93. Comparing it with the current 47.21 and 45.93 - 47.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVSF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVSF stock split?
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.19, and 0.55% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 47.19
- Açılış
- 47.23
- Satış
- 47.21
- Alış
- 47.51
- Düşük
- 47.20
- Yüksek
- 47.24
- Hacim
- 109
- Günlük değişim
- 0.04%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.53%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.40%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.55%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8