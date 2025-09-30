What is AVSF stock price today? Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 47.19 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 47.15, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of AVSF shows these updates.

Does Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends? Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 47.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.51% and USD. View the chart live to track AVSF movements.

How to buy AVSF stock? You can buy Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 47.19. Orders are usually placed near 47.19 or 47.49, while 49 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow AVSF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVSF stock? Investing in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.93 - 47.35 and current price 47.19. Many compare 0.49% and 1.35% before placing orders at 47.19 or 47.49. Explore the AVSF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 47.35. Within 45.93 - 47.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) over the year was 45.93. Comparing it with the current 47.19 and 45.93 - 47.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVSF moves on the chart live for more details.