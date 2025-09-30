시세섹션
통화 / AVSF
AVSF: Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

47.19 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AVSF 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.17이고 고가는 47.21이었습니다.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is AVSF stock price today?

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 47.19 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 47.15, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of AVSF shows these updates.

Does Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 47.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.51% and USD. View the chart live to track AVSF movements.

How to buy AVSF stock?

You can buy Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 47.19. Orders are usually placed near 47.19 or 47.49, while 49 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow AVSF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVSF stock?

Investing in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.93 - 47.35 and current price 47.19. Many compare 0.49% and 1.35% before placing orders at 47.19 or 47.49. Explore the AVSF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 47.35. Within 45.93 - 47.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) over the year was 45.93. Comparing it with the current 47.19 and 45.93 - 47.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVSF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVSF stock split?

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.15, and 0.51% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
47.17 47.21
년간 변동
45.93 47.35
이전 종가
47.15
시가
47.20
Bid
47.19
Ask
47.49
저가
47.17
고가
47.21
볼륨
49
일일 변동
0.08%
월 변동
0.49%
6개월 변동
1.35%
년간 변동율
0.51%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4