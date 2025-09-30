- 개요
AVSF: Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF
AVSF 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.17이고 고가는 47.21이었습니다.
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is AVSF stock price today?
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 47.19 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 47.15, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of AVSF shows these updates.
Does Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 47.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.51% and USD. View the chart live to track AVSF movements.
How to buy AVSF stock?
You can buy Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 47.19. Orders are usually placed near 47.19 or 47.49, while 49 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow AVSF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVSF stock?
Investing in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.93 - 47.35 and current price 47.19. Many compare 0.49% and 1.35% before placing orders at 47.19 or 47.49. Explore the AVSF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 47.35. Within 45.93 - 47.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) over the year was 45.93. Comparing it with the current 47.19 and 45.93 - 47.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVSF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVSF stock split?
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.15, and 0.51% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 47.15
- 시가
- 47.20
- Bid
- 47.19
- Ask
- 47.49
- 저가
- 47.17
- 고가
- 47.21
- 볼륨
- 49
- 일일 변동
- 0.08%
- 월 변동
- 0.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.51%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4