AVNM: American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq

70.60 USD 0.33 (0.47%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AVNM fiyatı bugün 0.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 70.25 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.60 aralığında işlem gördü.

American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AVNM stock price today?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq stock is priced at 70.60 today. It trades within 0.47%, yesterday's close was 70.27, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of AVNM shows these updates.

Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq stock pay dividends?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq is currently valued at 70.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.44% and USD. View the chart live to track AVNM movements.

How to buy AVNM stock?

You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq shares at the current price of 70.60. Orders are usually placed near 70.60 or 70.90, while 27 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow AVNM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVNM stock?

Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq involves considering the yearly range 51.58 - 70.74 and current price 70.60. Many compare 4.45% and 21.22% before placing orders at 70.60 or 70.90. Explore the AVNM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 70.74. Within 51.58 - 70.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) over the year was 51.58. Comparing it with the current 70.60 and 51.58 - 70.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVNM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVNM stock split?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.27, and 18.44% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
70.25 70.60
Yıllık aralık
51.58 70.74
Önceki kapanış
70.27
Açılış
70.26
Satış
70.60
Alış
70.90
Düşük
70.25
Yüksek
70.60
Hacim
27
Günlük değişim
0.47%
Aylık değişim
4.45%
6 aylık değişim
21.22%
Yıllık değişim
18.44%
