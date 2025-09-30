- 개요
AVNM: American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq
AVNM 환율이 오늘 0.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 70.18이고 고가는 70.35이었습니다.
American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is AVNM stock price today?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq stock is priced at 70.27 today. It trades within 0.56%, yesterday's close was 69.88, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of AVNM shows these updates.
Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq stock pay dividends?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq is currently valued at 70.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.88% and USD. View the chart live to track AVNM movements.
How to buy AVNM stock?
You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq shares at the current price of 70.27. Orders are usually placed near 70.27 or 70.57, while 63 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow AVNM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVNM stock?
Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq involves considering the yearly range 51.58 - 70.74 and current price 70.27. Many compare 3.97% and 20.66% before placing orders at 70.27 or 70.57. Explore the AVNM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 70.74. Within 51.58 - 70.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) over the year was 51.58. Comparing it with the current 70.27 and 51.58 - 70.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVNM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVNM stock split?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Eq has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.88, and 17.88% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 69.88
- 시가
- 70.34
- Bid
- 70.27
- Ask
- 70.57
- 저가
- 70.18
- 고가
- 70.35
- 볼륨
- 63
- 일일 변동
- 0.56%
- 월 변동
- 3.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.66%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.88%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4