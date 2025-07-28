Dövizler / ATMU
ATMU: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc
46.03 USD 0.39 (0.84%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ATMU fiyatı bugün -0.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
ATMU haberleri
Günlük aralık
45.71 46.60
Yıllık aralık
30.94 47.10
- Önceki kapanış
- 46.42
- Açılış
- 46.44
- Satış
- 46.03
- Alış
- 46.33
- Düşük
- 45.71
- Yüksek
- 46.60
- Hacim
- 932
- Günlük değişim
- -0.84%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 25.39%
- Yıllık değişim
- 22.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar