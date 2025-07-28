FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ATMU
ATMU: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc

46.03 USD 0.39 (0.84%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ATMU fiyatı bugün -0.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.60 aralığında işlem gördü.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
45.71 46.60
Yıllık aralık
30.94 47.10
Önceki kapanış
46.42
Açılış
46.44
Satış
46.03
Alış
46.33
Düşük
45.71
Yüksek
46.60
Hacim
932
Günlük değişim
-0.84%
Aylık değişim
4.78%
6 aylık değişim
25.39%
Yıllık değişim
22.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar