ATMU: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc
45.96 USD 0.42 (0.91%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATMU exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.83 and at a high of 46.91.
Follow Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
45.83 46.91
Year Range
30.94 47.10
- Previous Close
- 46.38
- Open
- 46.62
- Bid
- 45.96
- Ask
- 46.26
- Low
- 45.83
- High
- 46.91
- Volume
- 506
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- 4.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.20%
- Year Change
- 22.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%