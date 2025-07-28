QuotesSections
Currencies / ATMU
Back to US Stock Market

ATMU: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc

45.96 USD 0.42 (0.91%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATMU exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.83 and at a high of 46.91.

Follow Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATMU News

Daily Range
45.83 46.91
Year Range
30.94 47.10
Previous Close
46.38
Open
46.62
Bid
45.96
Ask
46.26
Low
45.83
High
46.91
Volume
506
Daily Change
-0.91%
Month Change
4.62%
6 Months Change
25.20%
Year Change
22.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%