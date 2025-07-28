KurseKategorien
Währungen / ATMU
Zurück zum Aktien

ATMU: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc

46.42 USD 0.57 (1.24%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ATMU hat sich für heute um 1.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 46.86 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATMU News

Tagesspanne
46.01 46.86
Jahresspanne
30.94 47.10
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
45.85
Eröffnung
46.25
Bid
46.42
Ask
46.72
Tief
46.01
Hoch
46.86
Volumen
1.704 K
Tagesänderung
1.24%
Monatsänderung
5.67%
6-Monatsänderung
26.45%
Jahresänderung
23.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K