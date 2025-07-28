Währungen / ATMU
ATMU: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc
46.42 USD 0.57 (1.24%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATMU hat sich für heute um 1.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 46.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
46.01 46.86
Jahresspanne
30.94 47.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 45.85
- Eröffnung
- 46.25
- Bid
- 46.42
- Ask
- 46.72
- Tief
- 46.01
- Hoch
- 46.86
- Volumen
- 1.704 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.24%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.45%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K