AMG: Affiliated Managers Group Inc

242.89 USD 1.15 (0.47%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AMG fiyatı bugün -0.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 242.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 245.34 aralığında işlem gördü.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
242.08 245.34
Yıllık aralık
139.22 245.96
Önceki kapanış
244.04
Açılış
245.34
Satış
242.89
Alış
243.19
Düşük
242.08
Yüksek
245.34
Hacim
239
Günlük değişim
-0.47%
Aylık değişim
5.75%
6 aylık değişim
44.56%
Yıllık değişim
37.74%
