Valute / AMG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMG: Affiliated Managers Group Inc
243.83 USD 0.94 (0.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMG ha avuto una variazione del 0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 241.97 e ad un massimo di 244.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMG News
- Affiliated Managers Group: Solid Investment With Safety From Baby Bonds (NYSE:AMG)
- Deutsche Bank's Arm Plans Sale of NorthC Data Center Platform
- Il titolo di Affiliated Managers Group raggiunge il massimo storico a 244,17 USD
- Affiliated Managers Group stock hits all-time high at 244.17 USD
- Affiliated Managers Group stock rating affirmed at Buy by TD Cowen
- Franklin Resources stock partners with infrastructure managers to boost private wealth offerings
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Great Choice
- Il titolo di Affiliated Managers Group raggiunge massimo storico a 235,49 USD
- Affiliated Managers Group stock hits all-time high at 235.49 USD
- AMG or CG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Right Now?
- Buy 5 Investment Management Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns
- Affiliated Managers Group stock hits 52-week high at 229.69 USD
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- BofA Securities upgrades Affiliated Managers Group stock to Buy on flow outlook
- Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- AMG vs. CG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Amg stock hits 52-week high at 224.98 usd
- Here's Why Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Why Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
- Marcy Engel to join AMG board as Dwight Churchill retires
Intervallo Giornaliero
241.97 244.25
Intervallo Annuale
139.22 245.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 242.89
- Apertura
- 242.93
- Bid
- 243.83
- Ask
- 244.13
- Minimo
- 241.97
- Massimo
- 244.25
- Volume
- 221
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.27%