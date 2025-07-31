Currencies / AMG
AMG: Affiliated Managers Group Inc
235.16 USD 0.44 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMG exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 233.78 and at a high of 236.83.
Follow Affiliated Managers Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
233.78 236.83
Year Range
139.22 238.17
- Previous Close
- 234.72
- Open
- 234.09
- Bid
- 235.16
- Ask
- 235.46
- Low
- 233.78
- High
- 236.83
- Volume
- 120
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.96%
- Year Change
- 33.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%