货币 / AMG
AMG: Affiliated Managers Group Inc
238.64 USD 4.11 (1.75%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMG汇率已更改1.75%。当日，交易品种以低点238.64和高点239.68进行交易。
关注Affiliated Managers Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
238.64 239.68
年范围
139.22 239.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 234.53
- 开盘价
- 239.03
- 卖价
- 238.64
- 买价
- 238.94
- 最低价
- 238.64
- 最高价
- 239.68
- 交易量
- 193
- 日变化
- 1.75%
- 月变化
- 3.90%
- 6个月变化
- 42.03%
- 年变化
- 35.33%
