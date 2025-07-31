Divisas / AMG
AMG: Affiliated Managers Group Inc
238.51 USD 3.98 (1.70%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AMG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 234.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 240.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Affiliated Managers Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
234.91 240.79
Rango anual
139.22 240.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 234.53
- Open
- 237.42
- Bid
- 238.51
- Ask
- 238.81
- Low
- 234.91
- High
- 240.79
- Volumen
- 626
- Cambio diario
- 1.70%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 41.95%
- Cambio anual
- 35.26%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B