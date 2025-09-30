- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ALUR-WT: ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ALUR-WT fiyatı bugün -20.92% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0257 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0366 aralığında işlem gördü.
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ALUR-WT stock price today?
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock is priced at 0.0344 today. It trades within -20.92%, yesterday's close was 0.0435, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of ALUR-WT shows these updates.
Does ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock pay dividends?
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. is currently valued at 0.0344. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -48.19% and USD. View the chart live to track ALUR-WT movements.
How to buy ALUR-WT stock?
You can buy ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. shares at the current price of 0.0344. Orders are usually placed near 0.0344 or 0.0374, while 6 and -6.01% show market activity. Follow ALUR-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALUR-WT stock?
Investing in ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0201 - 0.1025 and current price 0.0344. Many compare -0.58% and 37.60% before placing orders at 0.0344 or 0.0374. Explore the ALUR-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. in the past year was 0.1025. Within 0.0201 - 0.1025, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0435 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ALUR-WT) over the year was 0.0201. Comparing it with the current 0.0344 and 0.0201 - 0.1025 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALUR-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALUR-WT stock split?
ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0435, and -48.19% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.0435
- Açılış
- 0.0366
- Satış
- 0.0344
- Alış
- 0.0374
- Düşük
- 0.0257
- Yüksek
- 0.0366
- Hacim
- 6
- Günlük değişim
- -20.92%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.58%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 37.60%
- Yıllık değişim
- -48.19%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4