ALUR-WT: ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

0.0344 USD 0.0091 (20.92%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALUR-WT exchange rate has changed by -20.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0257 and at a high of 0.0366.

Follow ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ALUR-WT stock price today?

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock is priced at 0.0344 today. It trades within -20.92%, yesterday's close was 0.0435, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of ALUR-WT shows these updates.

Does ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock pay dividends?

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. is currently valued at 0.0344. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -48.19% and USD. View the chart live to track ALUR-WT movements.

How to buy ALUR-WT stock?

You can buy ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. shares at the current price of 0.0344. Orders are usually placed near 0.0344 or 0.0374, while 6 and -6.01% show market activity. Follow ALUR-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ALUR-WT stock?

Investing in ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0201 - 0.1025 and current price 0.0344. Many compare -0.58% and 37.60% before placing orders at 0.0344 or 0.0374. Explore the ALUR-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. in the past year was 0.1025. Within 0.0201 - 0.1025, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0435 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. performance using the live chart.

What are ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ALUR-WT) over the year was 0.0201. Comparing it with the current 0.0344 and 0.0201 - 0.1025 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALUR-WT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ALUR-WT stock split?

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0435, and -48.19% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
0.0257 0.0366
Year Range
0.0201 0.1025
Previous Close
0.0435
Open
0.0366
Bid
0.0344
Ask
0.0374
Low
0.0257
High
0.0366
Volume
6
Daily Change
-20.92%
Month Change
-0.58%
6 Months Change
37.60%
Year Change
-48.19%
