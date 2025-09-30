시세섹션
통화 / ALUR-WT
주식로 돌아가기

ALUR-WT: ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

0.0344 USD 0.0091 (20.92%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ALUR-WT 환율이 오늘 -20.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0257이고 고가는 0.0366이었습니다.

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is ALUR-WT stock price today?

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock is priced at 0.0344 today. It trades within -20.92%, yesterday's close was 0.0435, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of ALUR-WT shows these updates.

Does ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock pay dividends?

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. is currently valued at 0.0344. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -48.19% and USD. View the chart live to track ALUR-WT movements.

How to buy ALUR-WT stock?

You can buy ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. shares at the current price of 0.0344. Orders are usually placed near 0.0344 or 0.0374, while 6 and -6.01% show market activity. Follow ALUR-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ALUR-WT stock?

Investing in ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0201 - 0.1025 and current price 0.0344. Many compare -0.58% and 37.60% before placing orders at 0.0344 or 0.0374. Explore the ALUR-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. in the past year was 0.1025. Within 0.0201 - 0.1025, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0435 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. performance using the live chart.

What are ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ALUR-WT) over the year was 0.0201. Comparing it with the current 0.0344 and 0.0201 - 0.1025 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALUR-WT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ALUR-WT stock split?

ALLURION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0435, and -48.19% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.0257 0.0366
년간 변동
0.0201 0.1025
이전 종가
0.0435
시가
0.0366
Bid
0.0344
Ask
0.0374
저가
0.0257
고가
0.0366
볼륨
6
일일 변동
-20.92%
월 변동
-0.58%
6개월 변동
37.60%
년간 변동율
-48.19%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4