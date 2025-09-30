- Genel bakış
AJAN: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF -
AJAN fiyatı bugün 0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.50 aralığında işlem gördü.
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is AJAN stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock is priced at 27.50 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 27.47, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of AJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - is currently valued at 27.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.57% and USD. View the chart live to track AJAN movements.
How to buy AJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - shares at the current price of 27.50. Orders are usually placed near 27.50 or 27.80, while 16 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 27.53 and current price 27.50. Many compare 0.47% and 4.72% before placing orders at 27.50 or 27.80. Explore the AJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - in the past year was 27.53. Within 25.11 - 27.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - (AJAN) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 27.50 and 25.11 - 27.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AJAN stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.47, and 5.57% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.47
- Açılış
- 27.50
- Satış
- 27.50
- Alış
- 27.80
- Düşük
- 27.49
- Yüksek
- 27.50
- Hacim
- 16
- Günlük değişim
- 0.11%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.57%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8