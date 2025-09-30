- 개요
AJAN: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF -
AJAN 환율이 오늘 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.47이고 고가는 27.53이었습니다.
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is AJAN stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock is priced at 27.47 today. It trades within -0.15%, yesterday's close was 27.51, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of AJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - is currently valued at 27.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.45% and USD. View the chart live to track AJAN movements.
How to buy AJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - shares at the current price of 27.47. Orders are usually placed near 27.47 or 27.77, while 8 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow AJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - involves considering the yearly range 25.11 - 27.53 and current price 27.47. Many compare 0.37% and 4.61% before placing orders at 27.47 or 27.77. Explore the AJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - in the past year was 27.53. Within 25.11 - 27.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - (AJAN) over the year was 25.11. Comparing it with the current 27.47 and 25.11 - 27.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AJAN stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.51, and 5.45% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.51
- 시가
- 27.51
- Bid
- 27.47
- Ask
- 27.77
- 저가
- 27.47
- 고가
- 27.53
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -0.15%
- 월 변동
- 0.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.61%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.45%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4