AGCO: AGCO Corporation

109.65 USD 0.63 (0.57%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AGCO fiyatı bugün -0.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 108.23 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 110.38 aralığında işlem gördü.

AGCO Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
108.23 110.38
Yıllık aralık
73.80 121.16
Önceki kapanış
110.28
Açılış
110.22
Satış
109.65
Alış
109.95
Düşük
108.23
Yüksek
110.38
Hacim
1.637 K
Günlük değişim
-0.57%
Aylık değişim
2.33%
6 aylık değişim
18.63%
Yıllık değişim
12.15%
21 Eylül, Pazar