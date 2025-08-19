Dövizler / AGCO
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
AGCO: AGCO Corporation
109.65 USD 0.63 (0.57%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AGCO fiyatı bugün -0.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 108.23 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 110.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
AGCO Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGCO haberleri
- AGCO or DE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, AGCO, Docusign and InterDigital
- DE or AGCO: Which Farm Equipment Stock Offers Better Upside Now?
- Bet On 4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, Docusign, AGCO, SoFi Technologies and InterDigital
- USDA Forecasts Lower Crop Receipts: Will DE Manage the Pressure?
- Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- UBS, AGCO’nun stratejik büyüme çabaları arasında Nötr derecelendirmesini korudu
- AGCO stock rating remains Neutral at UBS amid strategic growth efforts
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AGCO (AGCO) This Year?
- Can Deere Maintain Its Dividend Yield Edge Amid Industry Weakness?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- AGCO at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Growth and Restructuring
- AGCO at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Transformation and Growth
- AGCO vs. DE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Deere Share Price Gains 13% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Titan Machinery Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CNH Industrial, AGCO and Lindsay
- 3 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Ride the 2025 Manufacturing Rebound
- Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- AGCO Gains From Precision Ag Business Demand & Cost Control Efforts
- Zacks.com featured highlights AGCO, Vertiv Holdings, TE Connectivity, Cardinal Health and Woodward
- Why Agco (AGCO) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Günlük aralık
108.23 110.38
Yıllık aralık
73.80 121.16
- Önceki kapanış
- 110.28
- Açılış
- 110.22
- Satış
- 109.65
- Alış
- 109.95
- Düşük
- 108.23
- Yüksek
- 110.38
- Hacim
- 1.637 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.57%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.63%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.15%
21 Eylül, Pazar