AGCO: AGCO Corporation
110.40 USD 0.63 (0.57%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGCO exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.46 and at a high of 111.00.
Follow AGCO Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
109.46 111.00
Year Range
73.80 121.16
- Previous Close
- 109.77
- Open
- 110.17
- Bid
- 110.40
- Ask
- 110.70
- Low
- 109.46
- High
- 111.00
- Volume
- 780
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 3.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.44%
- Year Change
- 12.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%