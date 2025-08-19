Moedas / AGCO
AGCO: AGCO Corporation
109.42 USD 1.74 (1.57%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AGCO para hoje mudou para -1.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 107.95 e o mais alto foi 112.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AGCO Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
107.95 112.45
Faixa anual
73.80 121.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 111.16
- Open
- 111.48
- Bid
- 109.42
- Ask
- 109.72
- Low
- 107.95
- High
- 112.45
- Volume
- 2.203 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.38%
- Mudança anual
- 11.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh