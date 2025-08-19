QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AGCO
Tornare a Azioni

AGCO: AGCO Corporation

109.65 USD 0.63 (0.57%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGCO ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.23 e ad un massimo di 110.38.

Segui le dinamiche di AGCO Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AGCO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
108.23 110.38
Intervallo Annuale
73.80 121.16
Chiusura Precedente
110.28
Apertura
110.22
Bid
109.65
Ask
109.95
Minimo
108.23
Massimo
110.38
Volume
1.637 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.57%
Variazione Mensile
2.33%
Variazione Semestrale
18.63%
Variazione Annuale
12.15%
20 settembre, sabato