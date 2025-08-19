Valute / AGCO
AGCO: AGCO Corporation
109.65 USD 0.63 (0.57%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGCO ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.23 e ad un massimo di 110.38.
Segui le dinamiche di AGCO Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
108.23 110.38
Intervallo Annuale
73.80 121.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 110.28
- Apertura
- 110.22
- Bid
- 109.65
- Ask
- 109.95
- Minimo
- 108.23
- Massimo
- 110.38
- Volume
- 1.637 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.15%
