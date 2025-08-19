货币 / AGCO
AGCO: AGCO Corporation
110.76 USD 0.40 (0.36%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AGCO汇率已更改-0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点110.71和高点112.45进行交易。
关注AGCO Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
110.71 112.45
年范围
73.80 121.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 111.16
- 开盘价
- 111.48
- 卖价
- 110.76
- 买价
- 111.06
- 最低价
- 110.71
- 最高价
- 112.45
- 交易量
- 112
- 日变化
- -0.36%
- 月变化
- 3.37%
- 6个月变化
- 19.83%
- 年变化
- 13.29%
