AAXJ: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
AAXJ fiyatı bugün 0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 91.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 91.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is AAXJ stock price today?
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock is priced at 91.22 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 90.94, and trading volume reached 1685. The live price chart of AAXJ shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF is currently valued at 91.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.57% and USD. View the chart live to track AAXJ movements.
How to buy AAXJ stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares at the current price of 91.22. Orders are usually placed near 91.22 or 91.52, while 1685 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow AAXJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAXJ stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.33 - 92.45 and current price 91.22. Many compare 6.81% and 23.29% before placing orders at 91.22 or 91.52. Explore the AAXJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the past year was 92.45. Within 64.33 - 92.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) over the year was 64.33. Comparing it with the current 91.22 and 64.33 - 92.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAXJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAXJ stock split?
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.94, and 15.57% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 90.94
- Açılış
- 91.27
- Satış
- 91.22
- Alış
- 91.52
- Düşük
- 91.01
- Yüksek
- 91.38
- Hacim
- 1.685 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.31%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.81%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 23.29%
- Yıllık değişim
- 15.57%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8