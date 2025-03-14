KotasyonBölümler
AAXJ: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

91.22 USD 0.28 (0.31%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AAXJ fiyatı bugün 0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 91.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 91.38 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
91.01 91.38
Yıllık aralık
64.33 92.45
Önceki kapanış
90.94
Açılış
91.27
Satış
91.22
Alış
91.52
Düşük
91.01
Yüksek
91.38
Hacim
1.685 K
Günlük değişim
0.31%
Aylık değişim
6.81%
6 aylık değişim
23.29%
Yıllık değişim
15.57%
