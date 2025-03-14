Currencies / AAXJ
AAXJ: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
91.11 USD 0.41 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AAXJ exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.06 and at a high of 91.45.
Follow iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AAXJ News
Daily Range
91.06 91.45
Year Range
64.33 92.45
- Previous Close
- 91.52
- Open
- 91.45
- Bid
- 91.11
- Ask
- 91.41
- Low
- 91.06
- High
- 91.45
- Volume
- 668
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 6.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.14%
- Year Change
- 15.43%