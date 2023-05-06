TradeGold EA

TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound interest model, according to the number of open positions in accordance with the loss set, the account net increase of $1000, an increase of 0.01 positions. Gold is currently in the $2,000 range, which is the best profit-making price range for this strategy. When the price of gold is below 1500, earnings growth will slow down, which means that the strategy is not static, but is based on market movements. I tested it with leverage of $10,000 and 1:500. For your reference, TradeGold is extremely profitable and aggressive. TradeGold is a limited edition. It will go on sale 2023 May 5, just a few weeks. The starting price is -5,500 and the final price is -15,000. The price will go up soon. Get your copy now because there will be no discount later.Feature gold-h1 offers a limited number of free demo buyers available for download suggested deposit of $1000-0.01


