Finvesting EA MT4

Live Performance:

Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.

Real account Live performance MT4 and Here MT5



Key Features:

Advanced Algorithm: The Finvesting EA is powered by a cutting-edge algorithm that combines technical analysis, market sentiment, and historical data to make intelligent investment decisions. It constantly adapts to changing market conditions to optimize your trading outcomes. 24/5 Automated Trading: No need to stay glued to your computer screen 24/7. The Finvesting EA trades on your behalf, executing orders and managing your investments around the clock, allowing you to take advantage of opportunities even while you sleep. Risk Management: Protect your capital with built-in risk management tools. The Finvesting EA utilizes stop-loss and take-profit orders to limit potential losses and secure profits. It also employs a position sizing strategy to ensure prudent risk management. User-Friendly Interface: Setting up and using the Finvesting EA is a breeze. It comes with an intuitive user interface that allows both beginners and experienced traders to customize their trading preferences with ease. Real-time Updates: Stay informed with real-time updates on market conditions, trade performance, and recommended adjustments. This helps you remain in control and make informed decisions. Back-Testing: Before risking your capital, you can back-test your investment strategies using historical data. This allows you to fine-tune your approach and gain confidence in the EA's performance.

Benefits:

Consistency: Eliminate emotional decision-making, ensuring a consistent approach to trading.

Diversification: The Finvesting EA can manage multiple currency pairs simultaneously, spreading your risk.

The Finvesting EA can manage multiple currency pairs simultaneously, spreading your risk. Time-Saving: Spend less time on trading activities and more time on other pursuits while the EA handles your investments.

Risk Management Settings:

MM_Setting: Select the risk settings This option allows you to choose your preferred risk management settings.

Select the risk settings LotSizingMethod: Indicates the method used for lot sizing.

LotSizingValueFixed: The fixed lot size for trading.

LotSizingValueDynamic: The dynamic lot size for trading based on a specified value.

LotSizingDepositLoadPercent: The percentage of your deposit used for lot sizing.

MaximumLot: The maximum lot size allowed for trading.

MaximumSpread: The maximum allowable spread for trading.

AllowHedging: A boolean setting indicating whether hedging is allowed.

AllowToBuySell: A setting for choosing whether to allow buying and selling.

MaximumDrawdown: The maximum acceptable drawdown percentage.



Strategy Settings:

Strategy_Setting: Select the strategy settings and symbols used This parameter allows you to select your strategy settings and the symbols you want to trade.

Select the strategy settings and symbols used Symbols: The currency pairs or symbols you want to trade.

MaximumSymbols: The maximum number of symbols to be traded.

AllowTradingOnHolidays: A boolean setting indicating whether trading is allowed on holidays.

DaysToTrade: The specific days of the week when trading is permitted.

HourToStartTrading: The starting hour for trading activities.

HourToStopTrading: The ending hour for trading activities.



Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) Settings:

Strategy_Setting_TP: Select TP settings This parameter lets you choose your Take Profit (TP) settings.

Select TP settings InitialTP: The initial Take Profit value.

Strategy_Setting_SL: Select SL settings This parameter allows you to select your Stop Loss (SL) settings.

Select SL settings GridSL: The grid Stop Loss value.



Grid Settings:

Grid_Setting: Adjust the grid distance and multipliers This parameter enables you to adjust grid-related settings.

Adjust the grid distance and multipliers TradeDistance: The distance between trades.

SmartDistance: A boolean setting to enable or disable smart distance.

TradeMultiplier_2nd: The multiplier for the 2nd trade and subsequent trades.

TradeMultiplier_3rd: The multiplier for the 3rd trade.

TradeMultiplier_6th: The multiplier for the 6th trade.

MaximumTrades: The maximum number of trades allowed.

GridLevelToStart: The grid level at which trading starts.



Additional Settings:

Additional_Setting: Change the comment and UID if needed Additional settings for comments and UID.

Change the comment and UID if needed TradeComment: A comment associated with your trades.

ShowInfo: A boolean setting to display additional information.



News Filter Settings:

NewsFilter: NewsFilter Settings These settings are related to news filtering.

NewsFilter Settings EnableNewsFilter: A boolean setting to enable or disable news filtering.

LowNews: A boolean setting for low-impact news.

MiddleNews: A boolean setting for medium-impact news.

HighNews: A boolean setting for high-impact news.

IndentBefore: The time before news events when trading is paused.

IndentAfter: The time after news events when trading resumes.

HighIndentBefore: The time before high-impact news events when trading is paused.

HighIndentAfter: The time after high-impact news events when trading resumes.

CheckSymbol: The currency symbols affected by news filtering.

AutoTimeZone: A boolean setting for automatic time zone adjustment.

GMTplusManual: Manual adjustment for the GMT time zone.

DrawNewsLines: A boolean setting to draw lines on the chart for news events.

URL1: URL for accessing news information.

URL2: Additional URL for accessing news-related information.





