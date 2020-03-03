Finvesting EA MT4

Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence.

Live Performance:

Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading. 
Real account Live performance MT4 and Here MT5

Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximize your potential and let your investments flourish with the Finvesting EA. Take the first step towards a brighter financial future today.

Key Features:

  1. Advanced Algorithm: The Finvesting EA is powered by a cutting-edge algorithm that combines technical analysis, market sentiment, and historical data to make intelligent investment decisions. It constantly adapts to changing market conditions to optimize your trading outcomes.

  2. 24/5 Automated Trading: No need to stay glued to your computer screen 24/7. The Finvesting EA trades on your behalf, executing orders and managing your investments around the clock, allowing you to take advantage of opportunities even while you sleep.

  3. Risk Management: Protect your capital with built-in risk management tools. The Finvesting EA utilizes stop-loss and take-profit orders to limit potential losses and secure profits. It also employs a position sizing strategy to ensure prudent risk management.

  4. User-Friendly Interface: Setting up and using the Finvesting EA is a breeze. It comes with an intuitive user interface that allows both beginners and experienced traders to customize their trading preferences with ease.

  5. Real-time Updates: Stay informed with real-time updates on market conditions, trade performance, and recommended adjustments. This helps you remain in control and make informed decisions.

  6. Back-Testing: Before risking your capital, you can back-test your investment strategies using historical data. This allows you to fine-tune your approach and gain confidence in the EA's performance.

Benefits:

  • Consistency: Eliminate emotional decision-making, ensuring a consistent approach to trading.
  • Diversification: The Finvesting EA can manage multiple currency pairs simultaneously, spreading your risk.
  • Time-Saving: Spend less time on trading activities and more time on other pursuits while the EA handles your investments.

Risk Management Settings:

  • MM_Setting: Select the risk settings
    • This option allows you to choose your preferred risk management settings.
  • LotSizingMethod:
    • Indicates the method used for lot sizing.
  • LotSizingValueFixed:
    • The fixed lot size for trading.
  • LotSizingValueDynamic:
    • The dynamic lot size for trading based on a specified value.
  • LotSizingDepositLoadPercent:
    • The percentage of your deposit used for lot sizing.
  • MaximumLot:
    • The maximum lot size allowed for trading.
  • MaximumSpread:
    • The maximum allowable spread for trading.
  • AllowHedging:
    • A boolean setting indicating whether hedging is allowed.
  • AllowToBuySell:
    • A setting for choosing whether to allow buying and selling.
  • MaximumDrawdown:
    • The maximum acceptable drawdown percentage.

Strategy Settings:

  • Strategy_Setting: Select the strategy settings and symbols used
    • This parameter allows you to select your strategy settings and the symbols you want to trade.
  • Symbols:
    • The currency pairs or symbols you want to trade.
  • MaximumSymbols:
    • The maximum number of symbols to be traded.
  • AllowTradingOnHolidays:
    • A boolean setting indicating whether trading is allowed on holidays.
  • DaysToTrade:
    • The specific days of the week when trading is permitted.
  • HourToStartTrading:
    • The starting hour for trading activities.
  • HourToStopTrading:
    • The ending hour for trading activities.

Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) Settings:

  • Strategy_Setting_TP: Select TP settings
    • This parameter lets you choose your Take Profit (TP) settings.
  • InitialTP:
    • The initial Take Profit value.
  • Strategy_Setting_SL: Select SL settings
    • This parameter allows you to select your Stop Loss (SL) settings.
  • GridSL:
    • The grid Stop Loss value.

Grid Settings:

  • Grid_Setting: Adjust the grid distance and multipliers
    • This parameter enables you to adjust grid-related settings.
  • TradeDistance:
    • The distance between trades.
  • SmartDistance:
    • A boolean setting to enable or disable smart distance.
  • TradeMultiplier_2nd:
    • The multiplier for the 2nd trade and subsequent trades.
  • TradeMultiplier_3rd:
    • The multiplier for the 3rd trade.
  • TradeMultiplier_6th:
    • The multiplier for the 6th trade.
  • MaximumTrades:
    • The maximum number of trades allowed.
  • GridLevelToStart:
    • The grid level at which trading starts.

Additional Settings:

  • Additional_Setting: Change the comment and UID if needed
    • Additional settings for comments and UID.
  • TradeComment:
    • A comment associated with your trades.
  • ShowInfo:
    • A boolean setting to display additional information.

News Filter Settings:

  • NewsFilter: NewsFilter Settings
    • These settings are related to news filtering.
  • EnableNewsFilter:
    • A boolean setting to enable or disable news filtering.
  • LowNews:
    • A boolean setting for low-impact news.
  • MiddleNews:
    • A boolean setting for medium-impact news.
  • HighNews:
    • A boolean setting for high-impact news.
  • IndentBefore:
    • The time before news events when trading is paused.
  • IndentAfter:
    • The time after news events when trading resumes.
  • HighIndentBefore:
    • The time before high-impact news events when trading is paused.
  • HighIndentAfter:
    • The time after high-impact news events when trading resumes.
  • CheckSymbol:
    • The currency symbols affected by news filtering.
  • AutoTimeZone:
    • A boolean setting for automatic time zone adjustment.
  • GMTplusManual:
    • Manual adjustment for the GMT time zone.
  • DrawNewsLines:
    • A boolean setting to draw lines on the chart for news events.
  • URL1:
    • URL for accessing news information.
  • URL2:
    • Additional URL for accessing news-related information.


Produits recommandés
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Forex Play
Ivaylo Petkov
Experts
Forex Play EA is an automated Expert Advisor based on smart algorithm and some standard indicators like Bollinger Bands, Stand Deviation etc. Money management - automatic lot calculation based on your risk per trade or manually set; Broker SPY Module (Hidden Take Profit and Stop Loss); Spread and Slippage Protection; High Trading Frequency; Flexible input options to use on different currency pairs; This system uses no grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no hedges; Parameters Distance from BB for
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
Fire Wave EA
Ahmed Dwaib
Experts
Avis important : L'Expert Advisor Fire Wave est spécifiquement conçu pour fonctionner sur la paire GBP/USD en utilisant l'échelle de temps de 5 minutes. Utiliser l'EA sur des échelles de temps plus élevées (comme H1 ou plus) augmente significativement le risque et pourrait entraîner des pertes plus importantes que prévu. Cela est dû aux calculs uniques de la stratégie, optimisés pour le graphique de 5 minutes. Cependant, si vous préférez un risque plus faible avec des rendements moindres, l'EA p
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Alphabet AI MT4
Sergei Pomytkin
Experts
Alphabet AI est un conseiller qui utilise la stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Cela signifie qu'il exploite la propriété naturelle des marchés de revenir à leur moyenne après de fortes déviations. L'algorithme analyse en permanence le prix actuel de l'actif et le compare aux niveaux moyens calculés. Tout écart important du prix par rapport à sa valeur moyenne est interprété par le conseiller comme un signal d'action : lorsque la limite supérieure est dépassée, il ouvre des positions courtes, an
Currency Curator Ex4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
Potencialmente Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
A MetaTrader 4 (MT4) expert advisor that uses pending orders for price breakouts is an automated tool designed to capture profits during sharp market movements. Its primary function is to place pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at predetermined levels, which are then activated when the price breaks through these levels, indicating a potential trend. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller One of the key advantages of such expert ad
Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor
Hemant Agarwal
Experts
This EA detects fast moving trend and opens and closes buy/sell position in jest few seconds only. Life of a trade is of only few seconds, that's why it is called Ultimate True Scalper EA. Recommendations for this EA: Please use given .Set (preset) file for better results from this EA. EA default settings may not be optimum so preset file must be used. You may find this .Set file in Comments section. EA gives best results on GBPUSD, Minutes-15 time frame. Broker should be 5-dgits. Broker should
Magic Scalper EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
Présentation de SCALPER EA, l'Expert Advisor (EA) révolutionnaire qui a fait sensation dans le monde du trading forex. En 2023, SCALPER EA s'est imposé comme l'EA le plus rentable, révolutionnant la façon dont les traders abordent le marché des changes. Conçu pour tirer parti des fluctuations à court terme du marché, SCALPER EA utilise des algorithmes avancés et une technologie de pointe pour identifier des opportunités de trading à probabilité élevée avec une précision fulgurante. Ses performan
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automatisez votre stratégie Fimathe MT4 - Commerce avec efficacité et précision Description : La stratégie Fimathe est largement reconnue pour sa rentabilité, mais elle est également réputée pour nécessiter de longues heures de surveillance du marché. Pour remédier à ce problème, nous vous présentons Fimathe MT4, un robot qui automatise l'exécution de votre stratégie. Comment ça marche : Fimathe MT4 fonctionne en mode "semi-automatique". Vous effectuez votre analyse et le robot exécute les tra
ForexTrendex
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Experts
Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
Dynamics Pips Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
Scalp Bot EURUSD
Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
3.33 (9)
Experts
15% Discount Going on Previous Price 350$ Current    Price 299$ Contact @mahicmc21 telegram  EA Strategy Take scalp Positions in Higher Time Frame Trend with safe Pips Distance Major Pair EurUsd Major & Safe TF is H1 / Minor & Aggressive TF is M1 Minimum Deposit is 500$ / SAFE Deposit is 1000$ For each 500$ you can add 1 Major Pair I am running this EA 24 Hour with all high impact news. About Setting : Do not Change settings. I putted best Numbers in source code and this numbers working well
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
Le KT Gold Nexus EA est un système de trading professionnel conçu pour le marché au comptant de l'or (XAUUSD). Développé à partir de données historiques de haute précision, il a subi des tests de résistance rigoureux et des vérifications de robustesse à travers divers régimes et cycles de marché. En utilisant des techniques algorithmiques avancées, y compris des optimisations basées sur l'apprentissage automatique, cet EA est conçu pour une viabilité à long terme. Il opère exclusivement dans la
Echo One Full
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Experts
Echo One: The provided robot is a result of several Test of trading many many strategies,various indicators of forecasting, To make the best decision for making profits in markets. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed  Real account has been opened where it will be possible to analyze the entire history, as well as constantly, in real time, monitor all current results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/71523
TrendLinesEA
Mohamed Nasseem
5 (1)
Experts
TrendLinesEA "is a tool designed to trade according to the trend lines drawn by the internal indicator or drawn by the trader manually. The expert relies on two trading signal extraction systems (SPIKE & ROLL). SPIKE MODE : - The signal is generated when the price breaks through the trend line and then rebounds to break it again. ROLL MODE :- A signal and a bounce is created when the price touches the trend line. You can activate one or both of the signaling systems by placing a check mark on t
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA est un système de trading automatique précis avec une précision d'environ 90 % pour la plateforme MT4. Ce scalping EA rentable est l'un des systèmes les plus stables du marché à l'heure actuelle. Ce produit original est proposé exclusivement sur le site web MQL5. - Utilisez deux fichiers Set depuis la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser/tester la version 25.15 de l'EA. - Méthode d'intérêt composé et techniques de scalping implémentées. - Le système définit automatiquement
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
Experts
La stratégie Breakout génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit la limite d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour créer la stratégie, nous avons utilisé les données historiques avec une qualité de 99,9% pour les 15 dernières années. Les meilleurs signaux ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux ont été filtrés. L'Expert Advisor effectue une analyse technique et ne prend en compte que les cassures qui donnent les meilleurs résultats.  Il utilise un système de filtrage
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Experts
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
FxGold marathon breakout
Mr Anuchat Udomsin
Experts
FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
Perceptrader AI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
Fisher Steels
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The   Fisher Steel  bot implements the maximum of the HFT definitions. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. Both virtual and real stop losses are used. Normal working conditions: The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet ch
Effective Decision
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
The Effective Decision bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread on the Forex market. The basis of the bot is a complex algorithm for controlling transactions. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum). Bot environment: Currency pair - EURUSD. TimeFrame - H1. The maximum spread is 20 pips. Required deposit - $10,000 (or equivalent). The maximum drawdown is 12%. Peculiari
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! EA a un bilan en direct avec 3,5 ans de trading stable avec un faible drawdown : Spectacle en direct La version MT4 peut être trouvée ici Je présente la stratégie "Cleopatra EA", Cleopatra un design beau et intelligent, avec une forme de récupération qui s'adapte en permanence où sa puissance est la polyvalence Sa principale stratégie étant de lire le marché dans son élasticité, nous pourrons analyser l'entrée de gamme de différentes manières. Cela peut être très dyn
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) ouvre une position lorsque le marché commence à bouger pendant la session de New York (volume accru). De cette manière, l'élan est soutenu par le volume, et nous pouvons atteindre le Take Profit avec une forte probabilité instantanément. Signal (292%, 10% DD) :   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrée basée sur l'élan pendant la session de New York L'EA détecte l'élan caché via les FVG (Fair Value Gaps) sur des unités de temps inférieures. Lorsque l'élan est d
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Plus de l'auteur
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA est un robot Forex avancé qui exploite la technologie de pointe du machine learning pour optimiser les stratégies de trading et améliorer les performances sur le dynamique marché des changes. Le terme "Nodiurnal" reflète sa capacité à s'adapter et à fonctionner non seulement pendant les heures de trading diurnes habituelles, mais aussi pendant des périodes non standards, offrant ainsi une approche continue et adaptative du trading sur le forex. Paramètres : Paramètres par défaut
TrendLiness
Ugochukwu Mobi
Indicateurs
If you want to find good trading opportunities, then you must trade near the Trend Line. This allows you to have a tighter       stop loss   on your trades — which improves your     risk to reward . But that’s not all… Because if you combine Trend Line with Support and Resistance, that’s where you find the best trading opportunities. Now you might wonder: “So when do I enter a trade?” Well, you can use reversal     candlestick patterns   (like the   Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) as your entry
Famous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Famous EA – Live Verified Performance View Live Verified Results on MQL5 Famous EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline. Strategy Overview Famous EA operates using: Custom non-repainting indicator logic Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection Multi-timefram
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Présentation de Marvelous EA : Votre Compagnon de Trading Ultime Libérez tout le potentiel du marché Forex avec Marvelous EA, une solution de trading automatisée de pointe conçue pour maximiser vos profits et minimiser les risques. Cet algorithme de trading élaboré avec expertise est équipé de fonctionnalités avancées pour naviguer avec précision et efficacité dans le paysage dynamique du Forex. OR - XAUUSD - M5 Performance en compte réel : https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/1973370 Caractérist
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA est un robot Forex avancé qui exploite la technologie de pointe du machine learning pour optimiser les stratégies de trading et améliorer les performances sur le dynamique marché des changes. Le terme "Nodiurnal" reflète sa capacité à s'adapter et à fonctionner non seulement pendant les heures de trading diurnes habituelles, mais aussi pendant des périodes non standards, offrant ainsi une approche continue et adaptative du trading sur le forex. Paramètres : Paramètres par défaut
TrendLiness MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Indicateurs
If you want to find good trading opportunities, then you must trade near the Trend Line. This allows you to have a tighter         stop loss   on your trades — which improves your       risk to reward . But that’s not all… Because if you combine Trend Line with Support and Resistance, that’s where you find the best trading opportunities. Now you might wonder: “So when do I enter a trade?” Well, you can use reversal     candlestick patterns   (like the   Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) as your e
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Libérez tout le potentiel de vos investissements Forex avec Finvesting EA, votre allié de confiance dans le monde du trading de devises. Ce conseiller expert (EA) est conçu pour améliorer votre investissement Forex et vous aider à atteindre vos objectifs financiers en toute confiance. Performance en direct : Finvesting EA a un historique en direct avec des échanges stables. Compte réel Performance en direct MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/1715664 MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/19
Bonnitta Gold MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
Bonnitta Gold est basé sur l'indicateur de trading personnel Bonnitta et sur un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta Gold est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné précédemment. BONNITTA GOLD A BESOIN D'UN LEVIER PLUS ÉLEVÉ DE 400 ET PLUS - JE L'AI TESTÉ AVEC 10 000 USD ET UN LEVIER DE 1: 500 VEUILLEZ VOIR LE LIEN DU COMPTE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis