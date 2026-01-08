Volume Support EMA Signals uses the Volume Z Weighted Exponential Moving Average(VZWEMA) to identify trend signals with demonstrated market support. This is accomplished by using the standard Exponential Moving Average(EMA) Indicator along with a VZWEMA. The VZWEMA is a modified version of the traditional EMA indicator, where the z-scores of the tick volume is used in a weighting scheme that gives more weight for higher volume and less weight for lower volume.



There is a strong correlation between tick volume and real volume. This is important for 2 reasons:

Real volume is a very important indicator because, among many other benefits, it provides strong confirmations of the emergence/dissipation of trends. Real volume is not available in Forex, instead, one has to make do with tick volume.







Unfortunately, tick volume is highly broker dependent. Additionally, it is often not used effectively to define indicators. Virtually all indicators that

use tick volume simply use the raw tick volume data as it is presented, but this is not the proper way to use this information. A much more effective approach is to use a

z-score map, whereby, instead of using raw tick volume we instead compute the zscore of the tick volume over a set sampling period, then we use this z-score to

compute a weight. The advantage of this method is at least two fold. Firstly, it reduces the broker dependency, which is a huge problem with volume weighted

indicators. Secondly, it much more effectively emphasizes periods in the price history where the tick volume is unusually high, independent of broker.



Volume Support EMA is a tool that helps manual traders to identify high probability points to enter trades with buy/sell arrows, as well as their exit points.



The default inputs are best used on EURUSD M1, but the user is encouraged to modify the inputs for other pairs and timeframes.



Additionally, a dashboard is provided to help keep track of the indicators performance.



Below is a list of inputs:



Unconventional parameters are:



Z Map Sharpness

Z Map Magnification:

Z Map Bias:

Z Map Weight Power:

The unconventional parameters allows for more flexibility compared to most moving averages in the market. Below is a description of these unconventional parametersand how they relate to the z-map of the volume.: Ideal value is 1.0. Z Map Sharpness tells the moving average how quickly to change from conventional moving average to volume weighted versionfor any given turning point.Related to the sensitivity the moving average to the volume. Value will depend on the MA type, for example, if EMA is selected thenset the value to 2.0 for the VWEMA to reduce to conventional EMA when volume is low.This input specifies the level that should be considered "high volume", in other words, the turning point, where the moving average starts to changefrom the conventional version to the volume weighted version. A z-score around 0.0 will indicate normal volume, a z-score of less than -1.0will indicate lower than normal volume, while a z-score of more than 1.0 will indicate unusually high volume. The Z Map Bias input tells the moving averagethe level that the volume should surpass to be considered high.Ideal value should be 2.0. Related to sensitivity the moving average to the volume.