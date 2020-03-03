Grid Scalper Pro Plus

⚡ GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2

Institutional Scaling Engine 


Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine.
Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit.

Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b]

✅ Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG)
Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight. 

✅ Netting Account Native
The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond-precision threading. Zero lag, zero "Invalid Volume" errors.

✅ Neuromorphic Entry
RSI + Trend Hybrid logic ensures we only enter when the market is exhausted. No indiscriminate buying.

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


1️⃣ STRATEGY A: "GOLD RUSH" (XAUUSD)
  • Aggressive Mean Reversion
  • Captures small, frequent profits from Gold's volatility
  • Timeframe: M1 / M5
  • Target: Daily Compounding
  • Risk: Managed by UDRG

2️⃣ STRATEGY B: "FOREX FORTRESS" (EURUSD)
  • Analytic Trend Scalping
  • Surgical entries aligned with the H1 Trend.
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Target: Steady, Low-Drawdown Growth
  • Risk:Conservative


• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
• Timeframes: M1 & M5 (Gold), M15 (Forex)
• Min Deposit: $500 (Aggressive) / $1,000 (Safe)
• Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Standard

🚀 START AUTOMATING TODAY
Don't leave your financial future to chance. Use the algorithm engineered for math-based returns.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. Past performance guarantees nothing. Use the provided UDRG settings for safety.

