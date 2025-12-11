News Monitor Allert
- Göstergeler
- Pavel Malyshko
- Sürüm: 5.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
**News Monitor Allert**
Trading the financial markets without being aware of the economic calendar is a critical mistake that leads to unnecessary losses. Even the best technical strategy can fail instantly during a high-impact news release. This utility provides the ultimate solution, acting as a safeguard for your capital.
One of the most powerful features of this indicator is its ease of use. Unlike many other tools on the market, **you do not need to configure any external links, download DLLs, or add URLs to the WebRequest settings.** The indicator is built to work natively with the internal MetaTrader 5 ecosystem. It automatically detects and displays upcoming news immediately after installation.
**Why this tool is essential**
Economic events often cause violent price spikes and slippage. This dashboard gives you a clear visual warning on your chart before volatility strikes. It allows you to exit trades, adjust stop-losses, or pause expert advisors in time.
For a very low price, you receive a professional grade tool that pays for itself by preventing just a single loss caused by an unexpected news event. It is optimized for performance, ensuring it consumes zero resources and never slows down your terminal.
**Key Features**
* **Zero Configuration:** No external websites or links required. It works automatically out of the box using the terminal's native data.
* **Smart Dashboard:** The panel features an auto-width system that dynamically adjusts to the length of the text, keeping your chart clean and organized.
* **Advanced Filtering:** Automatically filters news relevant to the currency pair you are trading. You can also force USD news to always appear, as it impacts the global market.
* **Timely Alerts:** Receive pop-up alerts on your desktop and push notifications to your phone minutes before a release.
* **Visual Efficiency:** A modern, dark-themed design with neon color coding helps you assess market risks in a split second.
**Settings**
**News Filters**
* **Current Symbol Only:** When enabled, the dashboard intelligently shows only news related to the currencies on your current chart (e.g., on GBPJPY, it shows GBP and JPY news).
* **Always Include USD:** Keeps US Dollar events visible regardless of the symbol, as USD volatility affects almost all assets.
* **High Impact Only:** Restricts the list to show only the most critical market-moving events.
* **Medium & High Impact:** Displays significant events while filtering out low-impact noise.
**Visual Settings**
* **Font Size:** Scales the text size to ensure perfect readability on any screen resolution.
* **Look Ahead (Hours):** Determines how far into the future the dashboard should display upcoming events.
* **Max Lines:** Limits the number of events shown on the panel to prevent chart clutter.
* **Auto-width adjustment:** A calibration value for the automatic panel resizing. You can adjust this slightly if the text looks too tight on your specific monitor.
* **Colors:** Fully customizable colors for the background, text, and time to match your trading template.
**Impact Colors**
* **High / Medium / Low:** Custom colors for importance markers. Defaults are set to bright neon colors for maximum visibility.
**Alerts**
* **Pop-up Alert:** triggers an audio and window notification on your desktop terminal.
* **Push Notification:** Sends a message to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing you to stay informed even when away from your desk.
* **Minutes Before News:** Sets the precise time buffer for the alert. For example, setting this to 15 means you will be warned 15 minutes before the data release.