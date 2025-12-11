**News Monitor Allert**





Trading the financial markets without being aware of the economic calendar is a critical mistake that leads to unnecessary losses. Even the best technical strategy can fail instantly during a high-impact news release. This utility provides the ultimate solution, acting as a safeguard for your capital.





One of the most powerful features of this indicator is its ease of use. Unlike many other tools on the market, **you do not need to configure any external links, download DLLs, or add URLs to the WebRequest settings.** The indicator is built to work natively with the internal MetaTrader 5 ecosystem. It automatically detects and displays upcoming news immediately after installation.





**Why this tool is essential**





Economic events often cause violent price spikes and slippage. This dashboard gives you a clear visual warning on your chart before volatility strikes. It allows you to exit trades, adjust stop-losses, or pause expert advisors in time.





For a very low price, you receive a professional grade tool that pays for itself by preventing just a single loss caused by an unexpected news event. It is optimized for performance, ensuring it consumes zero resources and never slows down your terminal.





**Key Features**





* **Zero Configuration:** No external websites or links required. It works automatically out of the box using the terminal's native data.

* **Smart Dashboard:** The panel features an auto-width system that dynamically adjusts to the length of the text, keeping your chart clean and organized.

* **Advanced Filtering:** Automatically filters news relevant to the currency pair you are trading. You can also force USD news to always appear, as it impacts the global market.

* **Timely Alerts:** Receive pop-up alerts on your desktop and push notifications to your phone minutes before a release.

* **Visual Efficiency:** A modern, dark-themed design with neon color coding helps you assess market risks in a split second.





**Settings**





**News Filters**





* **Current Symbol Only:** When enabled, the dashboard intelligently shows only news related to the currencies on your current chart (e.g., on GBPJPY, it shows GBP and JPY news).

* **Always Include USD:** Keeps US Dollar events visible regardless of the symbol, as USD volatility affects almost all assets.

* **High Impact Only:** Restricts the list to show only the most critical market-moving events.

* **Medium & High Impact:** Displays significant events while filtering out low-impact noise.





**Visual Settings**





* **Font Size:** Scales the text size to ensure perfect readability on any screen resolution.

* **Look Ahead (Hours):** Determines how far into the future the dashboard should display upcoming events.

* **Max Lines:** Limits the number of events shown on the panel to prevent chart clutter.

* **Auto-width adjustment:** A calibration value for the automatic panel resizing. You can adjust this slightly if the text looks too tight on your specific monitor.

* **Colors:** Fully customizable colors for the background, text, and time to match your trading template.





**Impact Colors**





* **High / Medium / Low:** Custom colors for importance markers. Defaults are set to bright neon colors for maximum visibility.





**Alerts**





* **Pop-up Alert:** triggers an audio and window notification on your desktop terminal.

* **Push Notification:** Sends a message to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing you to stay informed even when away from your desk.

* **Minutes Before News:** Sets the precise time buffer for the alert. For example, setting this to 15 means you will be warned 15 minutes before the data release.